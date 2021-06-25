Skip to main content
Saturday, June 26, 2021

10 Rip Off Games Better Than The Original

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 08:10s 0 shares 1 views
Even in the video game world, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

For this video, we’ll be looking at the games that clearly copied a popular title, yet became immensely more successful.

Our list includes “Streets of Rage” (1991) Based on “Final Fight” (1989), “League of Legends” (2009) Based on “Defense of the Ancients” (2003), “Guitar Hero” (2005) Based on “GuitarFreaks” (1999), “Minecraft” (2011) Based on “Infiniminer” (2009) and more!

