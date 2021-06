8 a.m. Friday COVID-19 update

MISSOURI IS REPORTING THEHIGHEST NEW CASE TOTAL SINCE THEMIDDLE OF FEBRUARY THE STATEREPORTED 904 NEW CASESYESTERDAY.THAT’S THE HIGHEST DAILY COUNTSINCE FEBRUARY 11TH WITHHE TRICE COMES AS THE MORECONTAGIOUS DELTA VARIANCESPREADS OF PARTS OF THE STATEAND THE STATE OF KANSAS DOESN’TRELEASE NUMBERS ON THURSDAYS.WE DO EXPECT AN UPDATE TODAY.AND AS SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI,ONE OF THE STATE’S HOT SPOTS FORTHE DELTA VARIANT 91 PEOPLE AREHOSPITALIZED WITH THE VIRUSTHERE CLOSE TO 300 HEAV COMEINTO THIS HOSPITAL AND TO THEHOSPITAL THIS MONTH ALONE.THE MAIN HOSPITAL THERE SAYSTHOUGH.IT’S SO OVERWHELMED THAT IT’SSINNING PATIENTS HERE TO KANSASCITY AND SAINT LOUIS TO TRY TOKEEP UP.WELL NEW STUDY SHOWS THAT TWOMILLION PEOPLE IN THE UK SUFFERFROM LONG HAUL COVID-19 THESYMPTOMS INCLUDE FATIGUEINSOMNIA AND BRAIN FOG AND CANLAST FOR MONTHS WOMEN IN LOWERINMECO ADULTS ARE MORESUSCEPTIBLE RESEARCHERS.SAY THAT THE LONG HAUL STUDYSHOULD BE CONSIDERED WHEN ITCOMETOS POLICY AND PLANNINGWELL, HE WAS AMONG THE FIRST INTHE METROO T BE DIAGNOSEDCOVID-19 THAT WAS IN MARCH OF.MONEY AND 1 M5ONTHS LATERUNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEALTHSYSTEM.CHAPLAIN DANIEL FREEMAN STILLFILLS THE EFFECTS.HE’S UNABLE TO KEEP UP WITH HISBOYS IN SPORTS UNABLE TO DO MANYOFHE T ACTIVITIES HE USED TO DOAND STILL STRUGGLES AT WORK.TRYING TO GET AROUND AND RUNNINGINTO THAT JUST THAT TIREDFEELING HAVEO T GO SIT DOWN ANDAND BEING CAREFUL BECAUSESOMETIS MEWHEN YOU REAL FATIGUE.I STARTED TO GET A HEADACHES ANDAND TRYING TO MONITOR THAT SOI’M JUST TRYING TO BE RLEACAREFUL WITH IT AND JTUSLEARNING MY BODY ALL OVER AGAINAND TRYING TO MAKE THE BEST OFWHAT I HAVE TO GIVE.WELL SYSTEM HAS A COVID-19 LONGHAULERS CLINIC FIND OUT MORECALLED.3 5 8 8 1 2 2 WELL, THE NEW APANALYSIS FOUND THAT NEARLY ALLOF COVID-19 DEATHS IN THE US AREAMONG UNVACCINATED PEOPLEVACCINATED PPLEOE ONLY MAKE UPAROUND 0.8% OF DEATHSBREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS ANDVACCINATED PEOPLE ARE RARE ANDWE’RE CLOSELY FOLLOWINGVACCINATIONS AND CASE NUMBERS ASTHE DELTA VARIANCE SPREADS TOLEARN MOR