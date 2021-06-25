Dow Movers: CRM, NKE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 14.4%.
Year to date, Nike registers a 8.0% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.
Om, trading down 0.6%.
Salesforce.
Om is showing a gain of 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 0.6%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.7% on the day.