Competition begins Friday in U.S. Finn National Championships

For the first time in 25 years, the U.S. Finn National Championships will be held along Corpus Christi’s Bayfront.

GOOD AFTERNOON, THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US I'M JEFF DUBROF. RIGHT NOW ON THE BAYFRONT.. THE FIRST RACE OF THE UNITED STATES FINN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS IS UNDERWAY. YOU'RE LOOKING AT LIVE VIDEO FROM THE BAYFRONT RIGHT NOW...TODAY KICKS OFF A WEEKEND OF SAIL BOAT RACES..

THE FINN SAILBOAT, IS A ONE PERSON SAILBOAT.. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS THESE RACES HAVE BEEN HELD IN CORPUS CHRISTI. COMPETITORS FROM ALL AROUND THE COUNTRY ARE HERE TO TAKE PLACE IN THE 8 SCHEDULED RACES IN CORPUS CHRISTI BAY. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO COME AND WATCH THE RACES FROM THE BAYFRONT. FINN SAILING RACES HAVE BEEN AN OLYMPIC SPORT FOR THE LAST 71 YEARS..

