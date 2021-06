Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh release date September 3, 2021 (in theaters)