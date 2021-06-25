Ky. endorsement ruling hits home for local student-athletes, sports agents

FORMER PRO ATHLETES LOOK BACKON THEIR COLLEGE YEARS ASSTATES START TO ALLOWENDORSEMENT DEALS.NEXT WEEK-KENTUCKY WILL ALLOW COMPANIESTO PAY STUDENTS FOR THE USE OFTHEIR NAME... IMAGE... ANDLIKENESS.WCPO NINE NEWSREPORTER COURTNEY FRANCISCOSPOKE TO THOSE IN THE INDUSTRYABOUT THE MAJOR MILESTONE.LL INTROWHEN EXPLORING HOWKENTUCKY'S CHANGE WILL AFFECTUNIVERSITIES AND STUDENTATHLETES-- WE WENT STRAIGHT TOTHE PEOPLE WHO DEAL WITHATHLETE'S MONEY AND IMAGEDAILY-- SPORTS AGENTS.AND WEHAD TO GO NO FURTHER THAN OURBACKYARD-- TO FIND A FORMERSTAR WHO SAYS THIS IS PERSONALFOR HIM.---HE HELPED TAKE THEBENGALS TO THE SUPERBOWL INTHE 80S...AN MVP IN THENFL...BUT SEASONS EARLIER--TIM MCGEE SAYS THERE WERENIGHTS HE WENT HUNGRY INCOLLEGE.we had to eat prior to sixo'clock.

Once six oclock wasover, that's it.

You didn'thave any money, and me beingfrom inner city, we didn'thave the disposable income toprovide extra money to myselfand my sister.AN ALL AMERICANWIDE RECEIVER FOR THEUNIVERSITY OFTENNESSEE."Where you knew the universitywas making all this money, andit just it was just so, so,so unfair, and everyone knewit.

It was not like there wasa person, a coach, anadministrator, a fan, everysingle person knew the systemwas flawed.

you're going to see the super star quarterback get a cardealer, youre going to see theall american center get agrocery store and its going tobe really really marginalATTORNEY PAT MCCARTHY IS ANAGENT FOR ATHLETES-- ANDTEACHES SPORTS LAW.HE SAYSKENTUCKY SCHOOLS NOW HAVE THISAS A RECRUITING TOOL.... BUTAS OTHER STATES FOLLOW SUIT...BIGGER UNIVERSITIES... COULDLOSE OUT TO LARGER CITIES WITHMOREBUSINESSES.1820 lets say you playfootball at Covington catholicand you've got univ ofKentucky, and university ofCincinnati talks about nameimage and likeness it's abigger market than Kentuckyand that's a great exampleFORYEARS, HE SAYS THE NCAA HASBEEN DEVELOPING A PLAN TOALLOW STUDENTS TO MAKEENDORSEMENT MONEY... WITHLIMITS.the average fan goes wellhes getting a free education.Well you know I always wantedsomeone to break that downinto the number of horus andthe hourly rate im gettingdeprived and where else inAmerican where else can yougive labor and get nocomepansation in return--