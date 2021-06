The first lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deadly collapse this week at a South Florida condominium.

They don’t have the ability andthe capacity to be able to dothis."EVEN WHILE CREWS SEARCH FORSURVIVORS---THE FIRST LAWSUITHAS BEEN FILED IN CONNECTIONWITH THE DEADLY COLLAPSE.IT WAS FILED ON BEHALF OF ARESIDENT.THIS IS A CLASS-ACTION LAWSUITMEANTING OTHERS CAN JOIN IN IT.IT’S BEEN FILED AGAINST THEBUILDING ASSOCIATION.

THE SUITSAYS IT SEEKS TO COMPENSATE THEVICTIMS AND SAYS THE DEFE