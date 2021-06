Kamala Harris makes first trip to US-Mexico border as VP, says 'progress' is being made

IF YOU CAN IDENTIFY THESESUSPECTS, YOU ARE ASKED TOCONTACT POLICE.VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRISTRAVELED TO THE U-S-MEXICOBORDER THIS MORNING ... AMIDWHAT BORDER AGENTS SAY IS ANUNPRECEDENTED SURGE OFUNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS TRYINGTO GET INTO THE U-S.CASEY STEGALL IS IN EL PASO,TEXAS ..WHICH IS RIGHT ACROSSRIO GRANDE FROM JUAREZ MEXICO.VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRISMAKING A TRIP TO THE SOUTHERNBORDER FRIDAY...AMID CRITICISM FROM LAWMAKERSIN BOTH PARTIES WHO SAY THEWHITE HOUSE HASN’T DONE ENOUGHTO ADDRESS THE SURGE OF ILLEGALIMMIGRATION.IT’S HARRIS’ FIRST VISIT THERESINCE TAKING OFFICE.HARRIS says: "We are here todayto address and to talk aboutwhat has brought people to theU.S. border, and again, tocontinue to address the rootcauses which cause people toleave and often flee their homecountry."THE VICE PRESIDENT’S TRIPINCLUDING A VISIT TO A CUSTOMSAND BORDER PROTECTION PROCESSINGFACILITY IN EL PASO...AND AN "OPERATIONAL BRIEFING"OF WHAT OFFICERS ARE DEALINGWITH.CBP SAYS IT RECORDED MORE THAN180,000 ENCOUNTERS ON THEMEXICAN BORDER JUST IN THE MONTHOF MAY.THAT’S THE MOST IN MORE THAN 20YEARS.EARLIER THIS MONTH, THE VPVISITED GUATEMALA AND MEXICO...MEETING WITH PRESIDENTS IN BOTHCOUNTRIES TO DISCUSS THEECONOMIC AND HUMANITARIAN ISSUESTHAT ARE DRIVING PEOPLE TO FLEECENTRAL AMERICA FOR THE UNITEDSTATES.REPUBLICANS HAVE SEIZED ON THESITUATION TO PAINT THEADMINISTRATION AS WEAK ON BORDERSECURITY.EARLIER THIS MONTH, FLORIDAGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS PLEDGINGTO SEND HIS STATE’S LAWENFORCEMENT TO HELP TEXAS ANDARIZONA SECURE THE BORDER.DESANTIS says: "Where thefederal government has failed,the states are stepping up anddoing our best to fill thevoid."THE VICE PRESIDENT’S TRIP HERECOMES JUST A FEW DAYS AHEAD OFANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE VIS