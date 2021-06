Farmers to hold tractor rally in Delhi, 5 months after Republic Day violence | Oneindia News

Farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi are preparing to organise another tractor rally today that is on the evening of 26 June.

This will be the second tractor rally in five months since the one organised on 26 January, Republic Day, turned violent in the capital.

