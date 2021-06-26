While the film Good News is fictional, it takes its inspiration from the tragic life stories of contemporary artists such as Miller, who died aged 26 of an accidental drug overdose in 2018.
Machine Gun Kelly lands lead in Mac Miller-inspired movie
