Delhi cops click selfies with murder suspect & Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar | Oneindia News
Delhi cops click selfies with murder suspect & Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar | Oneindia News

Yesterday, a selfie session of police personnel with Sushil Kumar went viral.

An inquiry has been initiated by Delhi Police after the photographs were circulated all over the internet.

#DelhiPolice #SushilKumar #Selfies