The Williamston Depot Museum is reopening on Sunday from 2 to 4 and revealing two new exhibits for the first time.

The Williamson Depot Museusunday for the first timeit won't exactly be the sawhen they closed their revthat preserves the historyand the building.

It's beethe Williamson Depot Museubeen close over a year likyou're a small space, multlike that on sunday, they'It's great.

We just the whwith people and that's whaBut not without a new exhiis a credit box, which isabout Barrett's clothing sthe longest running busineIt goes back to 1909, it wsaid, and it carried menswAnd became synonymous withfor generations.

The storemost of the items in the ethe stores attic.

It's reofunction.

But hopefully thbecause it's just an iconcommunity.

While this exhiup temporarily.

The othernow will be long term.

Thiexhibit that is uh huh crehow the telegraph stationin a depot along the riverWolff who created the telesays he got the idea fromwindows in the museum.

We'time and look at this bayis the point of this bay wof course, that almost evehad a bay window and fromalready had.

We had a fewreally didn't know how thewho taught him everythingThere's almost nobody alivthis stuff works unless thsystem in military or somefor most of his life and ghe saved to the museum.

Hesince before the korean waall how this worked and intrain lines in our communiAnd the Telegraphs are evefew people know how to doit and put it all back togOne of those guys and he'swolf says this exhibit istelegraphs are part of WilBefore Telegraph, every meonly go as fast as the humcame along.

Boom.

It's expage.

And he says, they canpeople back, get out of thday anyway, and rainy daysgreat together.

The museum2-4 on Sunday afternoon, a