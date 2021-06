'They kick us, they beat us': Journalist on torture inside prison

US-Burmese journalist Nathan Maung tells CNN of torture and conditions in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison after he was detained for spreading “fake news”.

Maung is safely in the US, but fears for his family still in Myanmar - and the treatment of his TV news producer Hanthar Han Thar Nyein who was arrested at the same time - but remains in prison.

CNN’s Anna Coren reports.