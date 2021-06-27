Hospital vigil for medical worker who died of Covid-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia

Hundreds of health workers at a COVID-19 emergency hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, paid their last respects to a staff member who died of the virus.

Hundreds of health workers at a COVID-19 emergency hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, paid their last respects to a staff member who died of the virus.

The staff of the Wisma Atlet hospital in the Kemayoran area of Jakarta, paid tribute to colleague Liza Putri in a candle-lit vigil.

The deceased was a nurse at Wisma Atlet since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

He became the first health worker at Wisma Atlet to die of COVID-19.