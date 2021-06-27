Record heat builds across both the West and the Northeast

Unprecedented heat was recorded across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and the hottest days are still to come for many.
The Northeast will also see the mercury rise this week.
Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.
Unprecedented heat was recorded across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and the hottest days are still to come for many.
The Northeast will also see the mercury rise this week.
Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.
On June 24, 2021, Benigno S. Aquino III, the 15^th President of the Philippines, passed away due to renal disease secondary to..
Portions of the Midwest are facing a flash flood and severe storm threat while the Northwest prepares for another record breaking..