Firefighters rescue labourers trapped in landslide in eastern India

Four labourers had a lucky escape when they were rescued from beneath a landslide during road construction work in Berhampur in Odisha state on Sunday 27 June.

In total, up to 13 workers were trapped in the landslide in the Digapahandi area when the culvert they were working on collapsed.

But fire-fighters arrived on the scene quickly and rescued four of them soon after, with the help of a digger.

Two of those workers, who are believed to be in critical condition, were admitted to hospital.

Two other labourers are so far confirmed to have died.

Rescue work to free the others is ongoing, involving Sankhemundi Fire Department, Digapahandi Police, and other officials.