Confirmed Death Toll From Florida Condo Building Collapse Reaches 9

More than 150 people are still missing after the building collapse in Surfside.
CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez has the latest on search efforts, and we have the story of a New Jersey family who narrowly escaped with their lives.
More than 150 people are still missing after the building collapse in Surfside.
CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez has the latest on search efforts, and we have the story of a New Jersey family who narrowly escaped with their lives.
As CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez reports, more than 150 people are still missing.
Miami-Dade County officials give update on Surfside condo collapse