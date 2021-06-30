Death Toll Rises To 12 In Deadly Florida Condo Collapse

In South Florida's deadly condo collapse, rescuers continue to work around the clock during day six of the desperate search for survivors.
The death toll went up again Tuesday to 12 with 149 people unaccounted for; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
In South Florida's deadly condo collapse, rescuers continue to work around the clock during day six of the desperate search for survivors.
The death toll went up again Tuesday to 12 with 149 people unaccounted for; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
The death toll in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida has now risen to 12 – and that figure now includes a couple..
Days after the collapse of a high-rise near Miami, an explanation for the disaster remains elusive.