Death Toll Rises To 12 In Florida Condo Collapse

President Biden is scheduled to visit the area of the collapse on Thursday.
Today is the 6th day of the collapse.
Family members hope to find loved ones possibly still alive under the rubble.
[NFA] Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday evening said the death toll had increased to 12 with 149 people still..
CBS2's Dick Brennan has more on the investigation as dozens of people remain unaccounted for.