Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 22, 2021

Indian man's speedy typing with nose and mouth earns him multiple world records

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:20s 0 shares 1 views
Indian man's speedy typing with nose and mouth earns him multiple world records
Indian man's speedy typing with nose and mouth earns him multiple world records

A computer operator in New Delhi has set nine Guinness World Records including typing the alphabet while blindfolded.

A computer operator in New Delhi has set nine Guinness World Records including typing the alphabet while blindfolded.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has set several world records involving typing on a keyboard.

Typing the alphabet while blindfolded in the fastest time (6.71 seconds) and typing a sentence with his nose in the fastest time (46.3 seconds) are just a couple of the records he holds.

The computer operator also set a record for the maximum amount of tennis ball touches by hand in a minute - he managed 205.