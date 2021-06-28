A computer operator in New Delhi has set nine Guinness World Records including typing the alphabet while blindfolded.
Indian man's speedy typing with nose and mouth earns him multiple world records
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has set several world records involving typing on a keyboard.
Typing the alphabet while blindfolded in the fastest time (6.71 seconds) and typing a sentence with his nose in the fastest time (46.3 seconds) are just a couple of the records he holds.
The computer operator also set a record for the maximum amount of tennis ball touches by hand in a minute - he managed 205.