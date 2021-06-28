Indian man's speedy typing with nose and mouth earns him multiple world records

A computer operator in New Delhi has set nine Guinness World Records including typing the alphabet while blindfolded.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has set several world records involving typing on a keyboard.

Typing the alphabet while blindfolded in the fastest time (6.71 seconds) and typing a sentence with his nose in the fastest time (46.3 seconds) are just a couple of the records he holds.

The computer operator also set a record for the maximum amount of tennis ball touches by hand in a minute - he managed 205.