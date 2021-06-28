Crews begin building set at UK quarry for new 'Star Wars' TV series

One clip shows a road blocked off by a signing reading: "Film crew access only.

One clip shows a road blocked off by a signing reading: "Film crew access only." Drone footage of the quarry reveals production teams at the site with numerous vehicles and trailers.

According to reports, the series is believed to be either "Andor" or "Obi-wan Kenobi." This footage was filmed on June 24.