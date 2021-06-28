Johnson insists Government moved at ‘right pace’ in response to Hancock row

Boris Johnson is struggling to draw a line under the row surrounding former health secretary Matt Hancock as questions mount about his conduct.The Prime Minister was challenged over his refusal to sack Mr Hancock after he was pictured breaking social distancing guidelines to combat Covid-19 by intimately embracing aide Gina Coladangelo.
UK PM 'considered COVID injection in early 2020'
Reuters - Politics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare..