Johnson insists Government moved at ‘right pace’ in response to Hancock row
Boris Johnson is struggling to draw a line under the row surrounding former health secretary Matt Hancock as questions mount about his conduct.The Prime Minister was challenged over his refusal to sack Mr Hancock after he was pictured breaking social distancing guidelines to combat Covid-19 by intimately embracing aide Gina Coladangelo.