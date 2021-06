Kerala woman who once sold lemonade for a living is now a cop|Anie Siva| Oneindia News

When life forced Anie Siva, then an 18-year-old woman to sell lemonade and ice cream to tourists in Kerala's Varkala, she never thought she would one day be a police inspector of the same town.

Anie Siva has joined the Varkala police station as a probationary sub-inspector.

