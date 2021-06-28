Wally the travelling Arctic walrus is seen sunbathing in the Isles of Scilly

Wally the travelling Arctic walrus is getting some much-needed rest - by hopping onto the back of boats in the Isles of Scilly to sunbathe.The adventurous animal is thought to have drifted from the Arctic on an iceberg and was first spotted around islands north of Scotland.And after a trip to Ireland, Spain, France and Greenland, he showed his tusks again in the Isles of Scilly.And now amusing footage shows the juvenile male enjoying a quick snooze in the sun - lying on the deck of a boat. The brazen walrus has been sneaking on to the back of boats for a kip where he can.Local boatsman Rafe Ward, 33, spotted Wally basking in the sun in St Mary's harbour while returning from taking visitors out for a tour of local islands, on Saturday (26).Scilly-born Rafe, who is the owner of Calypso Boating Scilly, said: "It's nice to see Wally again."He has been popping up around the harbour for over a week now, and has been making himself at home on various different boats."But this wasn't Rafe's first encounter with Wally, which was just over a week when the friendly walrus attempted to climb onto his own boat.Rafe added: "He clearly took a liking to the boat - and it's a nice boat so I don't blame him!"Wally definitely seems to like Scilly because he's sticking around here - we have no idea how long he'll stay!"Wally popped up off Tenby, South Wales, in March, before travelling to Cornwall, then swam to the French coast, before moving to Bilbao, Spain.

