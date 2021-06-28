Skip to main content
Emergency services arrive at Elephant and Castle fire as workers watch smoke rise

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:57s 0 shares 2 views
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a fire near Elephant and Castle station, London, on June 28.

Footage shows nearby workers stopping to watch clouds of smoke rise from the blaze.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

