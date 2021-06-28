Cardi B Is Pregnant With 2nd Child

Cardi B made a surprise appearance during Migos' performance at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27.

In addition to her cameo, the 28-year-old rapper shocked viewers by revealing a very pregnant stomach highlighted by her Dolce & Gabbana onesie.

In tandem with the onstage reveal, Cardi's Instagram posted a portrait of the mother-to-be in what appears to be a plaster cast.

The caption simply read, "#2!," and tagged her husband, Offset.

A press release following the BET Awards performance stated Cardi was happy to "share this wonderful news with her husband by her side."