Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

7 creative summer casseroles

Contrary to popular belief, casseroles aren’tjust a winter dish!

These satisfying dishes aregreat summer meals too since they are portable,shareable, and easy to store and reheat.Here are 7 summer casserole recipesto give a whirl this season.1.

This Yellow Squash and ZucchiniCasserole focuses more on the squash andless on the eggs and bread crumbs.2.

This nacho casserole recipe comes together in30 minutes and will be sure to please adults and kidsalike!

Pair it with a side salad for some extra veggies.3.

This tater tot casserole includeslean ground beef, onions, mushroom soup,green beans, and of course, tater tots.4.

This Mexican street corn casserole takesonly 5 minutes to put together before throwingit in the oven, which is perfect if you need torun out the door with a dish in hand.5.

Zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant, and squashmake up this delicious summer vegetable casserole.6.

Shrimp and scallop lovers to the front!This delicious seafood casserole will satisfythe seafood lover in your life.

You can even addother types of fish to the recipe.7.

Sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, feta cheese, spinach,and plenty of eggs come together to start the dayoff right with this greek breakfast casserole