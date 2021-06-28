TikTokers are embracing their silly side using vintage audio from 2016

A TikTok trend spreading life's silliest moments is all the rage this week on social media.Where did the "silly goofy mood" TikTok trend come from?.In the viral audio, actor Shemar Moore said, "Oh Lord, um, I'm sorry.

I'm just in a silly goofy mood" .The original TikTok came from user @josiesire, who made a joke about Vampire Diaries in the text over the video.The original TikTok came from user @josiesire, who made a joke about Vampire Diaries in the text over the video.The original TikTok came from user @josiesire, who made a joke about Vampire Diaries in the text over the video.Commenters immediately asked them to upload it without the caption so they could share it.The video, on the other hand, came from a social media post that Moore shared nearly five years ago.TikTokers are, predictably, using the audio to poke fun at silly thoughts they've had in the past.One user shared a prank she one day wants to play on someone."When a customer says give me a surprise drink, and you hand them a black coffee LMAO," @vocebaskka, who appears to be a Starbucks employee, wrote