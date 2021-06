HARRY DIANA AWARDS APPEARANCE

HEAR MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S SON ARCHIE SPEAK FOR THE FIRST TIME!

THE COUPLE'S 18 MONTH OLD SON MAKES A SURPRISE CAMEO DURING THE HOLIDAY EPISODE OF THEIR NEW ARCHEWELL (ARCH-WELL) AUDIO PODCAST, WHICH DROPPED ON SPOTIFY DEC.

29TH.

THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX CAN BE HEARD ENCOURAGING LITTLE ARCHIE TO SPEAK INTO THE MICROPHONE.

(***SOT***) DUKE: YOU CAN SPEAK INTO IT.

DUCHESS: ARCHIE, IS IT FUN?

ARCHIE: FUN?

DUCHESS: FUN!

DUKE: AFTER ME.

READY?

HAPPY... ARCHIE: HAPPY... DUCHESS + DUKE: NEW... ARCHIE: NEW...YEAR DUKE: DUCHESS: YAY DUKE: BOOM AFTER CONGRATULATING PODCAST GUEST GEORGE THE POET ON HIS RECENT ENGAGEMENT, THE COUPLE OFFERS HIM -- AND ALL OF US -- A MESSAGE OF HOPE, THAT SEEMS ROOTED IN PERSONAL EXPERIENCE.

(***SOT***) "I WILL SAY, NO MATTER WHAT LIFE THROWS AT YOU GUYS, TRUST US WHEN WE SAY, LOVE WINS." PRINCE HARRY: "LOVE ALWAYS WINS." THE EPISODE FEATURES APPEARANCES BY ELTON JOHN, JAMES CORDEN, AND TYLER PERRY AMONG OTHERS.

BUT THE REAL STAR IS THE PAIR'S LITTLE MAN, WHO THEY WELCOMED ON MAY 6TH, 2019.

THEY INTRODUCED HIM TO THE WORLD SOON AFTER, AND WHILE HE'S JOINED THEM IN AN OFFICIAL CAPACITY ON OCCASION, MEGHAN AND HARRY HAVE KEPT THEIR LIFE WITH THEIR SON MOSTLY PRIVATE, ALLOWING HIM TO GROW UP OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT.

THE FAMILY NOW RESIDE IN MONTECITO CALIFORNIA.

THIS HOLIDAY EPISODE WITH ARCHIE COMES JUST DAYS AFTER THE FAMILY RELEASED THEIR CHRISTMAS CARD.

IN THE ILLUSTRATED PORTRAIT, SHARED ONLINE BY ANIMAL WELFARE CHARITY MAYHEW, PROUD PARENTS MEGHAN AND HARRY CAN BE SEEN WITH A REDHEADED ARCHIE IN THEIR BACKYARD.