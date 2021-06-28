Study: Pfizer And Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines May Provide Immunity For Years Without Booster Shots

There is some potentially very good news about how long immunity will last after getting the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
There is some potentially very good news about how long immunity will last after getting the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely to produce lasting immunity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday affixed a caution to the literature of Moderna and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID..