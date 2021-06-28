Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Likely to Produce Lasting Immunity, According to Study

A recent study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines create a persistent immune reaction, .

Which may protect the majority of vaccinated people against existing coronavirus variants for years.

The findings come from a study published in the journal ‘Nature,’ led by Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St.

Louis.

It’s a good sign for how durable our immunity is from this vaccine, Ali Ellebedy, immunologist at Washington University in St.

Louis, via 'The New York Times'.

The study suggests that individuals who recovered from COVID-19 and received a vaccine may never need a booster.

The research did not look at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though Dr. Ellebedy expects the response to be less durable than the mRNA vaccines