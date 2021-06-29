3 Must-Haves for Glowing Skin This Summer

Radiant summer skin should be a staple of the season.

We've got the musts to make it happen.

First, let's start with EOS Shea Better Shave Cream...which went viral on TikTok and sold out nationwide.

Well, lucky for you, it's finally back in stock.

It's not just a shave cream either, as an added bonus, it keeps your skin hydrated, soft and smooth for a full 24 hours and is made with sustainably-sourced shea oil and butter.

Get it at Walmart.com .

Next up, a great update to your body care routine is Olay's Exfoliating & Moisturizing Body Wash with Sugar, Cocoa Butter, and B3, part of their new exfoliating collection.

We love it because it does double duty to massage away dead skin cells and moisturize.

It's packed with goodies like Vitamin B3 Complex and petrolatum and is gentle enough to use every day.

And, are you wanting more from your sunscreen?

One that protects your skin from the damaging rays of the sun, yet is also good for it.

We've got you covered.

Solara Suncare , is made with all the good things-plants, vitamins and antioxidants and none of the bad.

It will even help repair past sun damage, brighten your skin and plump up fine lines.