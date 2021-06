Supreme Court gives win to trans students seeking to use bathroom matching gender identity

The Court on Monday declined the take up the case of Gavin Grimm, a former Virginia high school student who challenged his district's bathroom policy when amid his transition several years ago.

FORMER VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENT...WHO CHALELNGED HISSCHOOL DISTRICT'S BATHROOMPOLICYREGARDING TRANSGENDER STUDENTS.GOOD EVENING,I'M BILL FITZGERALD.AND I'M CANDACE BURNS.THE U-S SUPREME COURT DECLINEDTO REVIEW A RULING REGARDINGTHE GAVIN GRIMM CASE.<JIB OUR SHANNON LILLY HASREACTION FROM GAVIN TONIGHT....SHE IS LIE VWITH THE STORY...SHANNON?IT'S A DEBATE THAT STARTS RIGHTHERE...SHOULD YOU BE ABLE TO GO INTOTHE RESTROOM OFTHE GENDER YOU IDENTIFY AS?

ASUPREME COURT RULING TODAY...SAYS ESSENTIALLY... YES.:12 I WAS A 15 YEAR OLD CHILD..HOW DARE YOU FORCE A CHILD INTOTHATPOSITION TO BEGIN WITH.SIX YEARS OF FIGHTING...FOR THE RIGHT TO USE THERESTROOM IN THE BATHROOM THATMATCHES HIS IDENTITY.

: 00 THREEIS ANGER THAT ITTOOK SIX YEARS OF MY LIFE.THREEOUT OF FOUR OF MY HIGH SCHOOLYEARS.THE FIRST FOUR OF MY YOUNG ADULTYEARS FIGHTING FOR THIS THINGTHAT THERESHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN AQUESTION ABOUT.BUT MONDAY A WIN FOR GAVINGRIMM AND OTHER TRANS STUDENTSAS THE SUPREME COURT DECLINEDTO TAKE UP THE ISSUE OFTRANSGENDER BATHROOM RIGHTS INPUBLIC SCHOOLS.:21 I FEEL VINDICATED ANDEXCITED..AND I LOVE MYCOMMUNITY..

I LOVE BEING TRANS.AS A TEEN..GRIMM TRANSITIONEDFROM FEMALE TO MALE.

B WUTASPREVENTED FROM USING BOTH THEBOYS AND GIRLS RESTROOMS ATGLOUCESTER COUNTY HIGHSCHOOL IN VIRGINIA.THE SCHOOL INSTEAD INSTALLING ASINGLE-STALL UNISEX RESTROOM FORTRANS STUDENTS.GRIMM CHALLENGED THEPOLICY.

AND IN 2018 A FEDERALJUDGE RULED IN HIS FAVOR.MONDAY..THE SUPREME COURT.KEEPS THAT RULING IN PLACE WITHTHEIR DECISION NOT TOTAKE UP THE CASE.IN A STATEMENT.

THE GLOUCESTERCOUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DECLINED TOCOMMENT IN THI CSASE.GMRIM.

STILL CARRIES HISEXPERIENCE WTHI HIM.:28 I HAVE SO MUCH HAPPINESSAND LOVE RIGHT NOW, BUT I JUSTHAVE TO RECOGNIZE THAT THATLITTLE 15 YEAR OLD, EVENTHOUGH HE'S THIS EXCITED 22 YEAROLD, WITH THIS AWESOME LIFE, HEDIDN'T DESERVE THA TTWO JUSTICES SAID THEY WANTEDSAID THEY WANTED THE COURT TOTAKE UP THE CASE..BUT THE COURT HAD NO FURTHERCOMMENT.