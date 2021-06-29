Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney’s Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears , Breaks Silence on , Britney’s Conservatorship Testimony.

Jamie Lynn Spears , Breaks Silence on , Britney’s Conservatorship Testimony.

Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Stories on June 28 to support her sister.

Now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say, Jamie Lynn Spears, via Instagram Stories.

Jamie Lynn appeared to distance herself from the rest of her family in her remarks.

I'm not my family -- I'm my own person.

I'm speaking for myself.

I'm so proud of her for using her voice.

I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago.

, Jamie Lynn Spears, via Instagram Stories.

If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that one hundred percent because I support my sister, I love my sister.

Always have, always will, Jamie Lynn Spears, via Instagram Stories.

Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to -- with a hashtag on a public platform -- but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after, Jamie Lynn Spears, via Instagram Stories.

Britney's next conservatorship hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Britney's next conservatorship hearing is scheduled for July 14