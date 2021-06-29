Netflix Users on Android Can Finally Stream Partially Downloaded Content

The new feature is currently available to Android users.

Previously, using Netflix on Android required that movies be downloaded completely before streaming.

This made Netflix viewing in public spaces such as airports particularly stressful.

According to Netflix, the feature "will be testing on iOS in the coming months.".

In addition to this new feature, .

Netflix will also be adding the Downloads for You feature to iOS, as well.

Downloads for You, which suggests particular movies for download based on viewing history, is currently available on Android only