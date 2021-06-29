Starting July 1, a batch of new Florida laws will take effect.

Budget and at 101.5 billioin state history bolstereddollars.

It has more thanEverglades, Restoration anTeacher and first responde10 billion in reserves.

Webudget where we're going tof great things for FloridGOP laws also taking effeca ban keeping trans femaleschool and college sports.in law finding companies fcandidates account plus liduring health emergenciespassports.

I think governoto take a victory lap poliWeisser tells us florida rtheir base.

I think the reI think also governor to Sgot some wins in two julycreating a task force to sAlso, police chokeholds aruse of force training requawaiting the governor's pecoalition of lawmakers, uhofficers that back this bilaw.

Almost everyone got bnext month, florida law wirestaurants to sell alcoho