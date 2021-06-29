Wimbledon day two: Highlights from SW19

World number one Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before sealing a triumphant return to grass with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.The top seed battled through 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1 win over an opponent who was playing at the All England Club for the last time, having only recently recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma.There were tears from Serena Williams, who had to retire hurt after a slip, and tantrums from a Frenchman accused of not trying.