A proud Formentor

June is drawing to a close and with it, LGBTI+ Pride month.

But the demands of the community are not over, nor are the initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of celebrating and respecting diversity.

On the occasion of World LGBTI+ Pride Day, which is celebrated today, June 28th, CUPRA presents the “Diversity takes us further” Formentor, a special unit designed to represent the brand’s inclusive spirit.

CUPRA wants to encourage experiences that heighten emotions; and emotions are universal, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation.

“Being different is a result of being extraordinary” says Antonino Labate, director of Strategy, Business Development & Operations at CUPRA.