England supporters hurl themselves into BUS while celebrating Euro 2020 win over Germany

This is the shocking moment England supporters hurled themselves into a bus in celebration after the team’s Euro 2020 win over Germany The crowd surrounded the double-decker in central London before several fans flung themselves into the windscreen before boarding the vehicle in front of shocked passengers near Trafalgar Square.

Two police officers were then seen approaching the bus as the rowdy fans quickly left.

Shocked passenger Rebecca Snape said: ‘There was some excitement for the bus home today.

Football’s coming home.’ England beat Germany by two goals to none in the last 16 round at Wembley on Tuesday night and will face the Ukraine on Saturday.