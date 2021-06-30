Hog badger family rescued after fleeing rain storm to hide in house

A hog badger family were rescued after they escaped heavy rain during a storm and hid inside a house.

The creatures were discovered by a resident as they could be heard making squeaky sounds behind a water tank in Krabi province, Thailand on June 25.

The family of four – a mother and her three babies – were believed to have escaped the storm in the forest at nighttime and retreated to a house where they sheltered from heavy rains.

Animal rescuers arrived to take the hog badgers to Thung Thale Non-Hunting area facility where rangers could take care of them until they were ready to be released.

Resident Kullaya Boonthaworn, 42, said: ‘I sometimes see these animals straying around the forest area near my house then last night I heard the babies crying.

They sheltered in because it rained heavily recently.

‘I don’t know how to take care of them so I called rescuers for help.

I did not know what to feed them and they looked hungry.

If I release them on my own I’m not sure if they would survive.’ The hog badgers are now under the care of the park rangers around the protected non-hunting area and would be released after rehabilitation.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October or November.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.