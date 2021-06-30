Delivery rider joins family watching Euro 2020 in street just as Cristiano Ronaldo scores penalty

This is the amusing moment a food delivery rider joined customers watching a football game on the street in Changchun, Jilin in China.

The worker was taking food to the party when he stopped to watch the Euro 2020 football game with the family, who had pitched up chairs and a table in the street.

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored his penalty goal against France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the rider and customers jumped with excitement.

The customers also invited him to celebrate together before he calmly rode away and carried on with his work.

The group stage match between Portugal and France took place on June 24 and finished 2-2.