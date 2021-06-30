Help Wanted: Project Choice hiring caregivers for adults and children with special needs

Project Choice is a company that cares for adults and children with disabilities.

THIS JOBREQUIRES A LOT OF PATIENCE, ADESIRE TO HELP OTHERS ACHIEVETHEIR GOALS, AND A COMPASSIONATEHEART.:26-:321:43-1:50IF YOU LOVE TO HELP OTHERSNATS "make sure you grab aholdof the rail mark and take yourtime" 2 secSEE THEM SUCCEEDNATS "good job!" 1 secAND HAVE A CAREER THAT’SREWARDINGNATS "you ready?" 1 secAMY DEVANE - CEO, PROJECT CHOICELLC "we need a lot ofcaregivers" 1 secPROJECT CHOICE IS HIRINGMULTIPLE CAREGIVER POSITIONS*NOW.PROJECT CHOICE IS PROVIDES CARESERVICES FOR ADULTS AND CHILDRENWITH DISABILITIES.NATS "I read this magazine" 2secDEBBIE KNOWLES - PERSONALSUPPORT PERSON, PROJECT CHOICELLC "It’s a rewarding job.

I’mhelping people who might nototherwise be able to do some ofthe things that we all do" 10secAND DEBBIE KNOWLES SAYS IF THATKIND OF WORK SOUNDS LIKE A GOODFIT FOR YOU, LISTEN UP.NATS "for an hour a day youread" 2 sec(4 sec under nat)SHE TAKES CARE OF AND LIVES WITHTWO CLIENTS.NATS "yes, I like to watchcomedy"*2 secAS A PERSONAL SUPPORT PERSON FORONE OF THEM, HER FOCUS IS TOMAKE SURE HE’S SAFEDEBBIE KNOWLES "I help them withcooking and give them theirmedications if they need them.get ’em off in the mornings tohis program" 7 secDEBBIE IS ALSO WHAT’S CALLED ACOMPANION FOR HER OTHER CLIENT.DEBBIE KNOWLES "we go to sixmile Cypress slough, we go tolakes Park.

Today, we went toFamily Dollar, and he asked ifhe could buy some toothbrushes.And he pays for it himself.

AndI help him with the change andtell him how much he needs togive them." 14 secLISA "What kind qualities in aperson do you think make them agood fit for this kind of job?"DEBBIE "compassionate.

A lot ofpatience, a lot of patience.

Youhave to like people, obviously."14 secPLUS━ YOU NEED TO BE AT LEAST18, HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DEGREE OREQUIVALENT, A CLEAR BACKGROUND,AND EITHER ONE YEAR OFCAREGIVING EXPERIENCE, OR HIGHEREDUCATION.

YOU’LL GO THROUGHMEDICAL TRAINING AND LEARNC-P-R.PROJECT CHOICE C-E-O AMY DEVANESAYS THE MOST UNIQUE PART ABOUTPROJECT CHOICE━AMY DEVANE"Once we get all yourcredentialing, you actuallyinterview directly with theclient or their family.

So it’sa mutual thing, they get tochoose you and you get to choosethem" 11 sec"And that’s really what the namestands for - choice" 4 secAMY SAYS FOR THIS JOB, THEY NEEDSOMEONE WHO’S LOOKING FOR MORETHAN JUST A PAYCHECK.AMY DEVANE "This is acommitment, because you’re aservant -- a servant to peoplewith needs.

There’s somebodythat is goal driven, and wantsto help someone that’s disabledachieve their goals, and get thereward and joy from watchingthem achieve that.

I mean, wow"19 secAND DEBBIE SAYS WATCHING THEMTHAT, IS HER FAVORITE PART OTHE JOBDEBBIE KNOWLES "The look otheir faces, it’s justphenomenal.

It’s justphenomenal" 6 secPROJECT CHOICE IS ALSO HIRINGSUPPORTIVE LIVING COACHES, WHONEED ASSOCIATES DEGREES, AND GOTHROUGH SPECIALIZED TRAINING TOGET THEIR LICENSE.

THE COMPANYIS ALSO LOOKING FOR SUPPORTIVEEMPLOYMENT COACHES, WHO NEED ABACHELORS DEGREE.

THE C-E-OSAYS, IF YOU’VE SEEN SOMETHINGDURING THIS SEGMENT THAT SPARKSYOUR INTEREST, GIVE THEM ACALL... AND THEY’LL GET YOUQUALIFIED.

