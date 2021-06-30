Frost: Sausages to move freely for three months

Cabinet Office Minister Lord Frost announced on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to allow sausages and other chilled meats to pass freely between Great Britain and Northern Ireland for three months.

The EU had proposed a ban on British meat sales in Northern Ireland as part of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Lord Frost hailed the deal but remarked a permanent arrangement must be found.

Report by Odonovanc.

