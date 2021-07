My Little Pony: A New Generation on Netflix - Official Teaser

Check out the official cast teaser trailer for the Netflix animated series My Little Pony: A New Generation, created by Bonnie Zacherle.

It features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, Phil LaMarr and Michael McKean.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Release Date: September 24, 2021 on Netflix After you watch My Little Pony: A New Generation drop a review.

