Thursday, July 15, 2021

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Information Technology Services

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Arco Platform, off about 3.7% and shares of Gaotu Techedu down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Auddia, trading lower by about 21% and Amesite, trading lower by about 12.2%.

