McDonald’s secret menu hacks you should try

McDonald's will always be a staple for Americans.So the next time you're visiting the fast food joint, you may want to try one of these McDonald's secret menu hacks.Snickers Iced CoffeeMickey D's lovers figured out how to make an iced coffee taste like a Snickers candy bar.Chili Oil Ice Cream Sundae It turns out adding a little spice to your sweet ice cream is actually delicious.McFlurry CakeDubbed a "game-changer," this trick turns your favorite McFlurry into a cake.Big Mac TacosYes, you can transform a Big Mac burger into some very yummy tacos.Fresh French Fries The key to always getting those crispy, hot, fresh fries is much simpler than you think