Dad jumps in to blow-dry daughter's hair when she gets too tired to keep going

A loving dad is going viral for stepping in to help hisdaughter blow-dry her hair, and TikTok is swooning.Posted by the TikTok channel @dealgirls, thistouching footage has been viewed over 131K timessince it was uploaded, and it's no wonder why.As the video explains, their daughterwas blow-drying her hair when she becametoo tired to continue.But without missing a beat, her sweet fatherstepped in to help her finish the job — righton his knees on the hardwood floor.And judging by Dad's outfit, it almost appearsas though he just got off of work, possiblymaking the gesture even more touching.TikTokers were quick to jump into the commentsection to applaud this loving dad's actions."What a precious daddy," wrote one user."Setting those standards high!!

Dadsare the best!!" commented another user."Now this, this is the definition of a man,a father, a supporter, a husband, a legacy…"commented another user