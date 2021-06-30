Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Top 10 Differences Between In the Heights Movie & Musical

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 15:05s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Differences Between In the Heights Movie & Musical
Top 10 Differences Between In the Heights Movie & Musical

These differences between the "In the Heights" movie and musical stood out like fireworks.

These differences between the "In the Heights" movie and musical stood out like fireworks.

Our countdown includes the lottery winner revealed, the song order, from Donald Trump to Tiger Woods, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage