Diana statue’s garden home filled with princess’s favourite flowers

The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace – home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales statue – has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers and offers a “calmer and more reflective setting” for the permanent tribute to the princess.The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, whose troubled relationship has been well documented, are set to unveil the monument to their late mother on Thursday.