India battles for fair travel regime, tells EU accept our vaccines or...| Oneindia News

In a tit-for tat move, New Delhi has decided to quarntine all European passengers if the European Union does not accept Covaxin or Covishield doses in its digital vaccine passport, reports quoting sources say.

The European Union so far had been reluctant to include the India-made vaccines in its exemption list from mandatory quarantine.

